Scrubber drier B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43

Features and benefits
3 batteries to choose from
  • Battery types: maintenance-free 70 Ah (C5), low-maintenance 80 Ah (C5) or maintenance-free 105 Ah (C5).
  • The built-in charger can be adjusted to the various battery types.
Brush head with disc engineering
  • Quick brush replacement.
  • Simple operation: unlocking the brush via foot pedal, locking by lowering the machine or clipping in manually.
EASY Operation selector switch
  • Simple operation.
  • The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • For significantly reduced energy consumption and substantially longer battery runtime.
  • The eco!efficiency mode is extra quiet and optimal for noise-sensitive areas (such as hospitals or hotels).
Straight or curved squeegee
  • For perfect suction on every floor.
  • There are also different suction lips to choose from: Natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted suction lips for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Innovative KIK system
  • Yellow key for operators, grey key for supervisors.
  • Reduced service costs due to fewer incidents of erroneous operation.
Practical machine shape
  • The slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
  • The asymmetrical shape offers the best view of the area to be cleaned.
With DOSE cleaning agent dosing system.
  • Available with optional on-board cleaning agent dosing unit.
  • Precise and even dosing (can be set up to 3%).
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Working width of brushes (mm) 430
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 40 / 40
Battery (V) 24
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 50
Water consumption (l/min) 2,6
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 68
Rated input power (W) up to 1100
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1249 x 537 x 1145

Equipment

  • Motor: Battery
Scrubber drier B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
Scrubber drier B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
Scrubber drier B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
Scrubber drier B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
Configurable components

The Homebase Mop kit contains mop clip, mop support and bottle holder – the perfect solution for securely carrying a mop directly on the scrubber drier.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia