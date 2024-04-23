Scrubber drier B 40 C Bp + R 55
Battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryers in the 40 litre class without traction drive. Especially efficient on areas of 500 to 1400 m². With parallel roller brushes, 55 cm working width and innovative KIK system for protection against incorrect operation.
The B 40 C Bp + R 55 battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer with parallel roller brushes with sweeping function and 55 cm working width is designed for easy, safe and convenient handling, even without traction drive. New KIK system offers reliable protection against incorrect operation. There are four different squeegees and three different battery versions to choose from. This scrubber dryer can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features. For example, with the automatic DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit for economical use of cleaning agent. Or with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Easy Fill" for filling the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for easy rinsing of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories, e.g. brushes with various degrees of hardness, different squeegee blades, pad rollers or the unique microfibre rollers make this scrubber dryer ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.
Features and benefits
3 batteries to choose from
- Battery types: maintenance-free 70 Ah (C5), low-maintenance 80 Ah (C5) or maintenance-free 105 Ah (C5).
- The built-in charger can be adjusted to the various battery types.
Brush head with rollers
- With integrated sweep bin for coarse particles.
- For optimal suction (no blockages on the vacuum bar).
EASY Operation selector switch
- Simple operation.
- The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- For significantly reduced energy consumption and substantially longer battery runtime.
- The eco!efficiency mode is extra quiet and optimal for noise-sensitive areas (such as hospitals or hotels).
Straight or curved squeegee
- For perfect suction on every floor.
- There are also different suction lips to choose from: Natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted suction lips for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Innovative KIK system
- Yellow key for operators, grey key for supervisors.
- Reduced service costs due to fewer incidents of erroneous operation.
Practical machine shape
- The slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- The asymmetrical shape offers the best view of the area to be cleaned.
With DOSE cleaning agent dosing system.
- Available with optional on-board cleaning agent dosing unit.
- Precise and even dosing (can be set up to 3%).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|550
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|40 / 40
|Battery (V)
|24
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|140
|Water consumption (l/min)
|2,6
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 1100
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1249 x 620 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery charger
Equipment
- FACT
- Sweeping function
- Tank-in-tank design
- Motor: Battery