Scrubber drier B 40 C Ep + R 45
Mains-operated walk-behind scrubber dryers in the 40 litre class. Especially efficient on open areas of 400 to 1100 m². With parallel roller brushes and 45 cm working width.
The B 40 C Ep + R 45 mains-powered walk-behind scrubber dryer with parallel roller brushes with sweeping function and 45 cm working width is designed for especially easy, safe and convenient handling. There are four different squeegees to choose from. This scrubber dryer can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features. For example, with the automatic DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit for economical use of cleaning agent. Or with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Easy Fill" for filling the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for easy rinsing of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories, e.g. brushes with various degrees of hardness, different squeegee blades, pad driver plates and disc pads make this scrubber dryer ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.
Features and benefits
Brush head with rollers
- With integrated sweep bin for coarse particles.
- For optimal suction (no blockages on the vacuum bar).
EASY Operation selector switch
- Simple operation.
- The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch.
Straight or curved squeegee
- For perfect suction on every floor.
- There are also different suction lips to choose from: Natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted suction lips for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Mains operation
- Uninterrupted operation.
- Low weight thanks to mains supply - ideal for pressure-sensitive floors.
Practical machine shape
- The slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- The asymmetrical shape offers the best view of the area to be cleaned.
With DOSE cleaning agent dosing system.
- Available with optional on-board cleaning agent dosing unit.
- Precise and even dosing (can be set up to 3%).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|450
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|40 / 40
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|1100
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|190
|Water consumption (l/min)
|2,6
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|240 / 50 - 60
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 1300
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1249 x 520 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Sweeping function
- Mains operation
- Tank-in-tank design
- Motor: Mains operation