Our walk-behind scrubber dryer B 40 W Bp is freely configurable to a large extent. For instance, it is available in different working widths, with different batteries or also as a corded variant. This configuration example includes a brush head with disc engineering and a 51 centimetre working width, a maintenance-free battery with 24 V and 115 Ah, as well as an infinitely variable traction drive with forward and reverse drive. Also included is the innovative KIK key system, which effectively prevents operating errors, the time-saving Auto Fill function for the convenient, automatic filling of the fresh water tank, as well as our Dose cleaning agent dosing system for the exact dosage of a preset amount of cleaning agent in the 40 litre fresh water tank. A tank rinsing system for the splash-free cleaning of the dirty water tank after the work is completed, as well as the energy-saving eco!efficiency mode, which extends the battery runtime and reduces the operating noise considerably, are also included.