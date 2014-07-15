Scrubber drier B 40 W Bp DOSE (roller)
Battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer B 40 W Bp with 40 litre tank. Example: 55 cm roller brush system, pre-sweep function, traction drive, maintenance-free battery with 115 Ah capacity.
A tried-and-tested roller brush system with pre-sweep function and 55 centimetre working width, the infinitely variable traction drive with forward and reverse drive, as well as a maintenance-free battery with 24 V and 115 Ah, are some of the typical equipment features of our to a large extent freely configurable walk-behind scrubber dryer B 40 W Bp. For instance, this is also available with 55 centimetre working width, different batteries or as a corded version. Other interesting options are the Dose cleaning agent dosing system for the exact dosage of a preset amount of cleaning agent in the 40 litre fresh water tank, the time-saving Auto Fill function for the convenient, automatic filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the tank rinsing system for the splash-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. Our innovative KIK key system effectively protects against operating errors, while the eco!efficiency mode extends the battery runtime and significantly reduces the operating noise.
Features and benefits
Choice of three batteries. Also available as a mains-operated variant
- Battery types: maintenance-free with 70 or 105 Ah, as well as low-maintenance with 80 Ah.
- The built-in charger is perfectly adapted for the different battery types.
- For a long battery life.
Convenient Auto Fill function
- Time-saving filling of the fresh water tank.
- Filling with the fresh water hose stops automatically as soon as the tank is full.
Brush head with rollers
- Optionally available with a 45 or 55 centimetre working width.
- High contact pressure for perfect cleaning results.
- Perfect for structured surfaces.
EASY Operation switch
- Simple operation.
- The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY Operation switch.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Lowers energy consumption and extends the battery runtime.
- Reduces the operating noise and permits use in noise-sensitive areas.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Simplified use and shortened teach-in time.
Powerful traction drive
- Optionally with traction drive. Infinitely variable forward and reverse operation.
- Maximum speed can be pre-set.
Individually configurable device
- Equipment features such as brush heads, squeegees or operating mode are freely selectable.
- Perfect adaptation of the machine to the cleaning requirements.
- Enables the most economical solution for our customers.
Innovative KIK system
- Yellow key for operators, grey key for supervisors.
- Keys can be individually set to the user's native language.
- Helps avoid operating errors, thus lowering the service costs.
Integrated sweeping function
- With integrated sweep bin for coarse particles.
- Protection against blockages on the squeegee. For perfect suction.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|550
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|40 / 40
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 12
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|140 / 25,7
|Water consumption (l/min)
|2,6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1300
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|210
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1249 x 620 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Sweeping function
- Tank-in-tank design
- Motor: Battery
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
- Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices