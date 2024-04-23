The B 40 W Bp + R 55 battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer with contra-rotating roller brushes with sweeping function and 55 cm working width comes with traction drive and is ideal for easy, safe and convenient handling. New KIK system offers reliable protection against incorrect operation. There are four different squeegees and three different battery versions to choose from. This scrubber dryer can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features. For example, with the automatic DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit for economical use of cleaning agent. Or with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Easy Fill" for filling the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for easy rinsing of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories, e.g. brushes with various degrees of hardness, different squeegee blades, pad rollers and the unique Kärcher microfibre rollers make this scrubber dryer ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.