Scrubber drier BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li

Lightweight, quiet and agile: the BD 38/12 C scrubber drier with disc head is fitted with a fast rechargeable, high-performance lithium-ion battery and eco!efficiency mode.

Small and furnished areas are cleaned professionally and efficiently by the extremely manoeuvrable, user-friendly and low-maintenance BD 38/12 C scrubber drier. The machine is equipped with a 38-cm diameter disc brush. The new lithium-ion battery has an extra-long runtime, with a lifetime three times longer than conventional batteries. This battery is entirely maintenance-free and quick to charge. The eco!efficiency mode reduces the machine's energy consumption, extends its runtime and lowers the noise level by approx. 40%. The BD 38/12 C is 35% lighter in this range, making it easier to tackle steps as well as to transport the drier.

Features and benefits
High-performance lithium-ion battery
  • Completely maintenance-free despite a service life that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
  • Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
  • Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
Incl. powerful built-in charger
  • The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time.
  • Can be fully recharged in three hours or semi-charged in one hour. (Interim charges possible at any time.)
  • Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Very low machine weight
  • 35% lighter than comparable machines.
  • Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
  • Easy to manoeuver and simplified transport in vehicles.
Reliable disc technology
  • Excellent cleaning power on smooth floor coverings.
  • Suitable for use with brushes and pads.
  • Brush included in scope of delivery.
Suction bar directly behind the brush
  • Optimum suction – even in curves.
  • Easy raising using a foot pedal.
Compact dimensions
  • Driving away from the wall is possible at a 90° angle.
  • No protrusions from the device.
  • Easy handling.
Folding handlebar
  • Compact for easy storage.
  • Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Height-adjustable handlebar
  • Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm) 380
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 480
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 12 / 12
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 1520
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1140
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 25,2 / 21
Battery runtime (h) max. 1,5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 2,7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 25 - 30 / 16 - 20
Aisle turning width (mm) 1050
Water consumption (l/min) 1
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65
Rated input power (W) 500
Colour anthracite
Total permissible weight (kg) 48
Weight without accessories (kg) 36
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 995 x 495 x 1090

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Transport wheels
  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
Scrubber drier BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Scrubber drier BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia