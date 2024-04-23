Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah

The BD 43/25 C Bp Pack is a battery powered (76 Ah) scrubber drier with disc engineering, in particular for the maintenance and deep cleaning of surface areas of up to 900 m².

Our battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack push scrubber drier with disc engineering has a working width of 43 centimetres, a 900 millimetre V-shaped squeegee and 25-litre tank volume. It is thus predestined for the economical deep and maintenance cleaning of surface areas of up to 900 m². Thanks to its manoeuvrability and practicality, it is also ideal for furnished areas. It is powered by a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity. A separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system with the characteristic yellow operating elements makes operation as easy as child's play, and requires just very brief instruction on use. In addition, cleaning and maintenance work on the machine is just as simple.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah: Robust and durable control elements
Robust and durable control elements
Designed for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah: Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah: Small, compact machine
Small, compact machine
Very manoeuvrable and easy to use. Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
  • Easily accessible battery compartment for battery replacement.
  • Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Comfortable Home Base system
  • Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
  • Excellent price-performance ratio.
  • Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
76 Ah battery and separate battery charger included
  • Easy charging at any standard power outlet.
  • Mains-independent use with no cable trip hazard.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm) 430
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 750
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 25 / 25
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 1720
Practical area performance (m²/h) 860
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 80
Battery runtime (h) max. 2
Battery charging time (h) approx. 8,7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 230 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 30 - 40 / 22,5 - 28
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Rated input power (W) 1100
Colour anthracite
Total permissible weight (kg) 115
Weight without accessories (kg) 40
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1135 x 520 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Battery charger
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia