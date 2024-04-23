Scrubber drier BD 50/55 C Classic Bp

The battery powered, compact BD 50/55 C Classic Bp scrubber drier impresses with its excellent cleaning performance and, thanks to its comfortable four-wheel system, with its easy operation.

A disc brush head made from high-quality aluminium with 27 kg brush contact pressure, as well as the V-shaped 900 mm squeegee, ensure excellent cleaning performances with our battery-powered scrubber dryer BD 50/55 C Classic Bp. With a working width of 51 cm and a 55-litre tank, the compact machine makes possible an area performance of up to 2000 m²/h. The robust BD 50/55 C Classic Bp also impresses with high user-friendliness and a particularly simple operating concept thanks to its comfortable four-wheel system.

Features and benefits
Raisable aluminium brush head
  • High-quality material for a long lifetime.
  • Extremely robust design.
Convenient four-wheel system
  • Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
  • Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably.
Self-explanatory operation
  • Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
  • Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases.
V-shaped squeegee as standard
  • Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
  • Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
  • Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
  • Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
  • Increases operating comfort.
Robust standard chassis
  • Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
  • Increases reliability.
Unique design of suction system
  • Increases the user-friendliness.
  • Reduces the operating noise.
Separate dirty water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Brush motor
Working width of brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 900
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 55 / 55
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1530
Battery (V) 24
Battery runtime (h) max. 3
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 27
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65,2
Total permissible weight (kg) 240
Weight without accessories (kg) 84
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1328 x 610 x 1073

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
  • Motor: Battery
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
  • Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
  • Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
  • Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices
  • For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
  • Retail
  • For cleaning in the health industry, transport sector and in industry
  • Industry
  • Automotive
  • Offices
