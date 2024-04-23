Scrubber drier BD 50/55 C Classic Bp
The battery powered, compact BD 50/55 C Classic Bp scrubber drier impresses with its excellent cleaning performance and, thanks to its comfortable four-wheel system, with its easy operation.
A disc brush head made from high-quality aluminium with 27 kg brush contact pressure, as well as the V-shaped 900 mm squeegee, ensure excellent cleaning performances with our battery-powered scrubber dryer BD 50/55 C Classic Bp. With a working width of 51 cm and a 55-litre tank, the compact machine makes possible an area performance of up to 2000 m²/h. The robust BD 50/55 C Classic Bp also impresses with high user-friendliness and a particularly simple operating concept thanks to its comfortable four-wheel system.
Features and benefits
Raisable aluminium brush head
- High-quality material for a long lifetime.
- Extremely robust design.
Convenient four-wheel system
- Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
- Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably.
Self-explanatory operation
- Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
- Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases.
V-shaped squeegee as standard
- Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
- Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
- Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
- Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
- Increases operating comfort.
Robust standard chassis
- Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
- Increases reliability.
Unique design of suction system
- Increases the user-friendliness.
- Reduces the operating noise.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Brush motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|55 / 55
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1530
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|27
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65,2
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|84
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- 2-tank system
- Motor: Battery
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
- Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices
- For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
- Retail
- For cleaning in the health industry, transport sector and in industry
- Industry
- Automotive
- Offices