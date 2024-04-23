Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
With two 55 l tanks and a 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp achieves an area performance of 2000 m² per hour.
Our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp impresses with robust and long-lasting components such as the disc brush head and the squeegee (850 mm) made from high-quality aluminium. 27 kilogram brush contact pressure, 55 litre tanks and 51 centimetre working width ensure top-class results on up to 2000 m² per hour for maintenance cleaning, e.g., in public buildings, retail, the health sector or in industry. The very compact design, the comfortable four-wheel system and the support from the integrated traction drive enable an excellent overview of the areas to be cleaned, very good manoeuvrability and long, fatigue-free applications. This is why our building service contractors appreciate the user-friendly and versatile BD 50/55 W Classic Bp in daily cleaning applications.
Features and benefits
Raisable aluminium brush headFor excellent cleaning performance. Extremely robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime.
Four-wheel system with two-wheel driveVery easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Self-explanatory operationEasy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Standard curved squeegee
- Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
- Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
- Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
- For operators of different heights.
- Increases operating comfort.
- Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
- High quality prevents deformations.
- Increases reliability.
- Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
- Easy maintenance work.
- Reduces the operating noise.
- Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|55 / 55
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1530
|Battery (V)
|24
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|27
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65,2
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|103
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Motor: Battery
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
- For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
- For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry