Scrubber drier BD 50/60 C Classic Ep

The ideal entry-level model: BD 50/60 C Ep Classic walk-behind, mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology and 60 litre tank for an area performance of up to 2,000 m²/h.

The compact BD 50/60 C Ep Classic delivers maximum cleaning performance with minimum equipment. Machine features have been reduced to the most important settings and functions for efficient use. The EASY-Operation system makes the machine very easy to operate. This compact machine is very manoeuvrable and offers the operator a clear view of the area to be cleaned. In addition, this mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology is also very affordable. The BD 50/60 C Ep Classic is ideal for both occasional and continuous use.

Features and benefits
Affordable entry-level model
Affordable entry-level model
Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
Extremely manoeuvrable. Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Large working width
Large working width
Integrated disc brush head with 51-centimetre/20 inch brush. For efficient cleaning of medium-sized areas.
Mains operation (230 V, 50 Hz)
  • Low weight.
  • Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.
Home Base system
  • Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
  • 1-switch operation.
  • Very easy to use.
Easy assignment of functions thanks to yellow control elements
  • Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
  • Suitable for daily use.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 900
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 60 / 60
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2040
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1020
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 27,3 - 28,5 / 20 - 23
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67
Supply voltage (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Rated input power (W) max. 1100
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 52
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1170 x 570 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
  • Mains operation
