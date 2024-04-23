Scrubber drier BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
The integrated AGM battery with 115 Ah capacity ensures our BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier has long runtimes. Robust, versatile machine.
Equipped with high-quality components such as a dual-disk brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and the aluminium squeegee, our battery powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier delivers impressively good results. A 75-litre tank and integrated, maintenance-free 115 Ah AGM battery ensure long runtimes. The compact design allows for optimum manoeuvrability of the versatile machine, while the robust design ensures it can be used even for tough cleaning jobs. It is very simple to use and maintain, making the machine extremely user-friendly.
Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Maintenance-free 115 Ah AGM battery and external battery charger included as standard
- Straightforward battery technology for use in a wide range of situations.
- Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|705
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3525
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2115
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 115
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2,2
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 12,4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20,4 - 34 / 30 - 50
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1550
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|325
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|78
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- squeegee, angled
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Motor: Battery
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
- Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls