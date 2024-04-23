Our very robust and compact push scrubber dryer BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack has an 80 Ah lithium-ion battery as standard with extremely high cycle stability, which can be charged at any time, thus ensuring a high level of machine availability. The manoeuvrable scrubber dryer impresses with a double disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure, the aluminium squeegee and the 75 litre tank volume with excellent cleaning performance and great endurance for long applications. And it is incredibly simple to operate and service.