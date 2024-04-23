Scrubber drier BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Battery powered push scrubber dryer BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack. With 75 l tanks, double disc brush head and aluminium squeegee for excellent cleaning results.
Our very robust and compact push scrubber dryer BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack has an 80 Ah lithium-ion battery as standard with extremely high cycle stability, which can be charged at any time, thus ensuring a high level of machine availability. The manoeuvrable scrubber dryer impresses with a double disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure, the aluminium squeegee and the 75 litre tank volume with excellent cleaning performance and great endurance for long applications. And it is incredibly simple to operate and service.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
- 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
- Low self-discharge during long breaks.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|705
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3525
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2115
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 1,8
|Battery charging time (h)
|7
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20,4 - 34 / 30 - 50
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1550
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|325
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- squeegee, angled
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Motor: Battery
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal in industry, the transport sector and at airports
- Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls