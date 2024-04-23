Top cleaning performance and maximum ease of use go hand in hand with our push scrubber dryer BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack which is operated by a powerful 80 Ah lithium-ion battery. The standard double disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and the robust aluminium squeegee ensure excellent cleaning results, while the simple operating concept guarantees maximum user-friendliness. The integrated lithium-ion battery allows intermediate charging at any time thanks to its extremely high cycle stability, thus ensuring high availability of the scrubber dryer in everyday work. A charge current of up to 50 Ampere can be applied, which allows a fast charge in only 2 hours. The 75 litre tanks round off the successful equipment concept of the compact, robust and very manoeuvrable BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack.