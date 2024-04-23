Scrubber drier BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Our BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack is a push scrubber dryer, which impresses with lithium-ion battery, aluminium squeegee, 75 l tank and double disc brush head.
Top cleaning performance and maximum ease of use go hand in hand with our push scrubber dryer BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack which is operated by a powerful 80 Ah lithium-ion battery. The standard double disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and the robust aluminium squeegee ensure excellent cleaning results, while the simple operating concept guarantees maximum user-friendliness. The integrated lithium-ion battery allows intermediate charging at any time thanks to its extremely high cycle stability, thus ensuring high availability of the scrubber dryer in everyday work. A charge current of up to 50 Ampere can be applied, which allows a fast charge in only 2 hours. The 75 litre tanks round off the successful equipment concept of the compact, robust and very manoeuvrable BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
- 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
- Low self-discharge during long breaks.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|705
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3525
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2115
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 1,8
|Battery charging time (h)
|2
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20,4 - 34 / 30 - 50
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1550
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|325
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Fast charger
- squeegee, angled
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Motor: Battery
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls