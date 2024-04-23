Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
- 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
- Low self-discharge during long breaks.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
- Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required.
- Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors.
- Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 Watt traction motor
- Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort.
- Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|810
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1090
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 160
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3
|Battery charging time (h)
|4
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|21,3 - 36,2 / 40 - 69
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|435
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1500 x 835 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Motor: Battery
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail trade, DIY stores, shopping centres, industry, at airports.