Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
Our walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic is fully equipped with battery and battery charger. With 80 cm working width and 100 litre tank for long operating times.
With our hand-guided walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic, not only is the powerful battery already on board, but the compatible battery charger is also supplied. In order to overcome even the toughest jobs, highly stressed components such as disc brush head and squeegee are made from solid die-cast aluminium. The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, the excellent overview, as well as the simple operation, contribute to the high level of user-friendliness. With a working width of 80 centimetres, 100 litre tank volume and the infinitely variable transport and cleaning speed up to 5 km/h, an area performance of up to 4800 m² is possible per hour. The contact pressure of the disc brushes can be manually adapted from 40 to 68 kg for removing intensive soiling. The transfer of additional cleaning equipment is easily realised with the integrated Home Base adapter.
Features and benefits
Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
- Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required.
- Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors.
- Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 Watt traction motor
- Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort.
- Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|810
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1090
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|21,3 - 36,2 / 40 - 69
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|435
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1500 x 835 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- squeegee, angled
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- 2-tank system
- Motor: Battery
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail trade, DIY stores, shopping centres, industry, at airports.