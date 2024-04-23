With our hand-guided walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic, not only is the powerful battery already on board, but the compatible battery charger is also supplied. In order to overcome even the toughest jobs, highly stressed components such as disc brush head and squeegee are made from solid die-cast aluminium. The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, the excellent overview, as well as the simple operation, contribute to the high level of user-friendliness. With a working width of 80 centimetres, 100 litre tank volume and the infinitely variable transport and cleaning speed up to 5 km/h, an area performance of up to 4800 m² is possible per hour. The contact pressure of the disc brushes can be manually adapted from 40 to 68 kilogrammes for removing intensive soiling. The transfer of additional cleaning equipment is easily realised with the integrated Home Base adapter.