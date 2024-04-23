Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah

Our walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic is fully equipped with battery and battery charger. With 80 cm working width and 100 litre tank for long operating times.

With our hand-guided walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic, not only is the powerful battery already on board, but the compatible battery charger is also supplied. In order to overcome even the toughest jobs, highly stressed components such as disc brush head and squeegee are made from solid die-cast aluminium. The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, the excellent overview, as well as the simple operation, contribute to the high level of user-friendliness. With a working width of 80 centimetres, 100 litre tank volume and the infinitely variable transport and cleaning speed up to 5 km/h, an area performance of up to 4800 m² is possible per hour. The contact pressure of the disc brushes can be manually adapted from 40 to 68 kilogrammes for removing intensive soiling. The transfer of additional cleaning equipment is easily realised with the integrated Home Base adapter.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah: Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminium
Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah: Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required. Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors. Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah: Efficient and powerful 300 Watt traction motor
Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort. Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
  • Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
  • Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
  • Outstanding value for money.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm) 810
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1090
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 100 / 100
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 4000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2400
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 285
Battery runtime (h) max. 4,75
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 21,3 - 36,2 / 40 - 69
Aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65
Rated input power (W) max. 1900
Total permissible weight (kg) 435
Weight without accessories (kg) 110,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1500 x 835 x 1065

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery and charger included
  • squeegee, angled

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • 2-tank system
  • Motor: Battery
Application areas
  • Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail trade, DIY stores, shopping centres, industry, at airports.
