The BR 30/4 C scrubber drier is light and compact – weighing only 11.5 kg, this highly innovative and powerful vacuum is ideal for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m² as the perfect alternative to manual cleaning. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber drier.

This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet.

Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
  • For ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
  • The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices.
  • The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Dries immediately
  • The soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards.
  • The floor can be walked on again immediately.
  • For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Suction can be switched off
  • Suction can be switched off via the foot pedal
  • Cleaning fleet can be applied and then suctioned for deeper cleaning.
Removable tanks
  • The handy fresh water tank can be removed and filled in small sinks.
  • The dirty water tank can be removed separately and, for example, be emptied in the sink.
  • Tanks can be removed separately or together. Includes handle for easy transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm) 300
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 300
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 4 / 4
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 200
Practical area performance (m²/h) 130
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 1450
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 100
Water consumption (l/min) 0,3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) max. 72
Supply voltage (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Rated input power (W) 820
Colour anthracite
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 507 x 343 x 1145

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
  • Mains operation
