Scrubber drier BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
Fully equipped, battery powered BR 45/22 C Bp Pack scrubber drier. With rotating roller brush head and KART technology for maximum manoeuvrability with a large area performance.
Even on large surfaces, a certain narrowness often prevails in practice due to height constraints. Our BR 45/22 C Bp Pack scrubber drier is the ideal choice for these types of situations. Equipped with a roller brush head with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) that is rotatable by 200 degrees in both directions and has a large working width, it is exceptionally manoeuvrable and therefore ideally suited to highly cluttered surfaces. At the same time, the positioning of the brush and squeegees, which is continuously transverse to the direction of travel, ensures an increase in the area performance and a uniform cleaning result. Our built-in, high-power lithium-ion batteries offer a lifetime up to three times longer than that of conventional lead batteries and are also completely maintenance-free. Using the innovative eco!efficiency mode can increase their run time evenmore significantly and even reduce the operating noise by around 40%. The optional HEPA filter filters the exhaust air from the dirty water, allowing you to work in hygiene-sensitive areas.
Features and benefits
Brush head rotatable by +/- 200° with KART technology
- Enables extreme manoeuvrability of the machine, even in areas with a lot of furniture and when negotiating curves.
- The brush is always perpendicular to the direction of travel. The squeegee reliably absorbs the water in every corner.
- Cleaning and vacuuming in reverse is easily possible.
Includes high-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free and with a service life that is up to three times longer than conventional batteries.
- Interim and partial charging possible as required.
- Extremely fast charging times (full charge in three hours, half charge in one hour).
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduces energy use and extends the run time of the battery by up to 50%.
- Reduces operating noise by up to 40%.
- Energy savings also reduce the total CO₂ "footprint" of the machine.
Compact device design
- Makes it possible to drive away from walls at a 90° angle.
- The lack of machine protrusions make handling easier.
Very lightweight
- Around 35% lighter than comparable machines on the market.
- Makes it easier to carry over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Transport is considerably easier, even in small vehicles.
Folding handlebar
- Makes space-saving storage easier.
- Also suitable for transport in small vehicles.
Height-adjustable handlebar
- Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Includes powerful built-in charger
- Charging the battery is possible at all times.
- A full charge takes three hours, a half charge takes one hour. Can be topped up at any time between full charges.
- Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Roller technology
- High contact pressure for removing stubborn soiling.
- Also very effective on rough floor coverings or for cleaning joints.
- Very good, uniform cleaning results.
Includes sweeping function
- Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single step.
- Even picks up small stones, splinters of wood and other small parts.
- Promotes optimal operation of the squeegee.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|450
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|500
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|22 / 22
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1260
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,2 / 42
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|max. 5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|750 - 1050
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100 - 150
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1118
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66,5
|Supply voltage (V)
|25,2
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 550
|Colour
|anthracite
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|70
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|866 x 530 x 1061
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- 2-tank system
- Variable contact pressure