The BDP 50/1500 C has impressively compact dimensions and is very easy to manoeuvre thanks to its central auxiliary impeller. With a rotational speed of 1500 rpm, the device delivers brilliant polishing results. Simple control elements guarantee intuitive handling. The rotating guard prevents dust from swirling around. Dust is collected in a 1-litre, recyclable fabric filter bag by the passive suction system. The machine does not drift off course and enables travel in a straight line on a consistent basis, meaning maximum productivity. The adjustable handle guarantees a comfortable working height and can be folded to save on storage space. The trigger prevents the machine from being started up unintentionally – the device stops as soon as the handle is released. The floating pad driver plate automatically adjusts itself to the surface below. It is spring-loaded and guarantees optimum contact pressure. The optional spray-cleaning attachment kit ensures that cleaning agents are only sprayed where they are needed.