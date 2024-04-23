Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C
Thanks to the high rotational speed of 400 rpm, our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with quick and thorough work results for cleaning and polishing.
Perfect for quick and thorough cleaning and polishing of hard and elastic floor coverings: Our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with a high rotational speed of 400 rpm with low operating noise at the same time. Furthermore, the high-speed machine can also be used for applying care agents to wooden floors. In order to prevent potential dust dispersion when working, an easy-to-install suction unit including ring is available as optional equipment. The pad holder is included in the scope of delivery as standard.
Features and benefits
Fast, high-speed single-disc machine with 400 rpmVery quiet operation with high area coverage. For excellent polishing results.
Integrated power outletFor connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust. No additional cord is required, which means more efficient cleaning.
Large wheelsEasy to transport, even over long distances. Can easily be carried over stairs. Can also be transported in parking position.
Very quiet
- It can also be used in extremely noise-sensitive areas (such as hotels, hospitals or offices).
Very low deck
- For cleaning under furniture and radiators.
Extensive range of accessories
- Accessories tailored to the application case, e.g. brushes in different hardness degrees, pad drive boards, different pads, suction unit, etc.
- Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|400
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|22
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|55
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|33,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|620 x 430 x 1230
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
Equipment
- Tank optional: 12 l
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for cleaning and polishing hard and elastic floor coverings