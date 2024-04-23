Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C

Thanks to the high rotational speed of 400 rpm, our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with quick and thorough work results for cleaning and polishing.

Perfect for quick and thorough cleaning and polishing of hard and elastic floor coverings: Our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with a high rotational speed of 400 rpm with low operating noise at the same time. Furthermore, the high-speed machine can also be used for applying care agents to wooden floors. In order to prevent potential dust dispersion when working, an easy-to-install suction unit including ring is available as optional equipment. The pad holder is included in the scope of delivery as standard.

Features and benefits
Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C: Fast, high-speed single-disc machine with 400 rpm
Fast, high-speed single-disc machine with 400 rpm
Very quiet operation with high area coverage. For excellent polishing results.
Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C: Integrated power outlet
Integrated power outlet
For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust. No additional cord is required, which means more efficient cleaning.
Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C: Large wheels
Large wheels
Easy to transport, even over long distances. Can easily be carried over stairs. Can also be transported in parking position.
Very quiet
  • It can also be used in extremely noise-sensitive areas (such as hotels, hospitals or offices).
Very low deck
  • For cleaning under furniture and radiators.
Extensive range of accessories
  • Accessories tailored to the application case, e.g. brushes in different hardness degrees, pad drive boards, different pads, suction unit, etc.
  • Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 400
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 22
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 55
Supply voltage (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 33,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 620 x 430 x 1230

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board

Equipment

  • Tank optional: 12 l
  • Mains operation
Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C
Videos
Application areas
  • Suitable for cleaning and polishing hard and elastic floor coverings
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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