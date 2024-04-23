With a working width of 43 centimetres, variable rotational speed (150 or 300 rpm) and a powerful 1500 W motor, our single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C permits various fields of application. The machine is suitable for cleaning hard and elastic floors and carpeting, for polishing different surfaces and even for sanding parquet. The BDS 43/DUO C impresses with excellent smooth running. Also the wide handle supports simple handling of the machine so that inexperienced or untrained users are able to manage it without difficulty.