Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C
Universal single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C for cleaning, polishing and sanding different floor types. The machine impresses with excellent smooth running at 150 or 300 rpm.
With a working width of 43 centimetres, variable rotational speed (150 or 300 rpm) and a powerful 1500 W motor, our single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C permits various fields of application. The machine is suitable for cleaning hard and elastic floors and carpeting, for polishing different surfaces and even for sanding parquet. The BDS 43/DUO C impresses with excellent smooth running. Also the wide handle supports simple handling of the machine so that inexperienced or untrained users are able to manage it without difficulty.
Features and benefits
Two speedsOption of 150 rpm and 300 rpm with the toggle switch. Switch is easily accessible on the middle panel.
Very quietIt can also be used in extremely noise-sensitive areas (such as hotels, hospitals or offices).
Powerful motorExtremely robust and durable design. High torque for efficient working.
Very low deck
- For cleaning under furniture and radiators.
Large wheels
- Easy to transport, even over long distances.
- Stairs can also be managed.
Extensive range of accessories
- Accessories tailored to the application case, such as a tank, brushes in different degrees of hardness, pad drive board, different pads, microfibre pad, diamond pads, etc.
- Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|90
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|150 - 300
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|45
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 / 50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|49,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|940 x 430 x 1070
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
Equipment
- Tank optional: 10 l
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Also ideal for polishing and sanding parquet
- For cleaning hard, elastic and textile floor coverings