Stair cleaning machine BD 17/5 C Ep
Compact, mains-operated scrubber BD 17/5 C with disc engineering for scrubbing, shampooing, polishing and crystallising small areas such as steps or windowsills.
The mains-operated scrubber BD 17/5 C is particularly suitable for use in areas where there is no space for classic cleaning work and it is expensive to clean by hand thanks to compact dimensions (33 cm x 17-20 cm x 29 cm). The housing of the machine is made from sturdy, impact-resistant plastic. Disc brush and pad drive can be easily changed within seconds. Operating elements that are accessible at the side guarantee quick and comfortable handling. Thanks to the two handles, the machine weighing 5 kg can be guided safely. With the rotation speed controller (0 - 450 rpm) the machine can be optimally adapted to the respective cleaning situation. Deep cleaning, crystallisation or polishing hard areas or shampooing carpeted areas is quick and thorough. Especially for stairwell cleaning, the simultaneous cleaning of horizontal and vertical areas saves considerable time, effort and costs. The BD 17/5 C increases efficiency in the cleaning process in commercial or municipal building cleaning. Depending on requirements, accessories may also have to be ordered.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and compactSuitable for small areas such as stairwells or window sills. For easy transport.
Speed regulationSpeed can be adjusted to suit the cleaning task.
Optionally available corner brushFor work close to the edge and right into the corners. (The machine can be operated horizontally and vertically at the same time with the optional corner brush).
High-quality components
- Device is virtually maintenance-free.
Extensive range of accessories
- Versatile.
- Brushes available in different hardnesses and diameters. Also for cleaning carpets.
- Pads and pad drive boards for smooth floors.
Easy to use controls
- Clear and easy to use
All of them accessories can be disassembled
- Space-saving storage
Vertical or horizontal use
- Greater flexibility: Cleaning horizontal areas (e.g. stairs or windowsills) and vertical areas (e.g. fronts).
Attachable tank
- Facilitates work on landings (optionally available)
Brush and driver plate replacement
- Quick and easy adjustment to suit the particular cleaning task.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|170 - 200
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|450
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 230 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|5,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|330 x 136 x 290
Equipment
- Adjustable brush speed
- Mains operation
- Tank optional: 2.5 l
Videos
Application areas
- Stair cleaning made easy
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
- For cleaning applications in tight spaces
- For targeted fibre-deep cleaning of smaller carpeted areas