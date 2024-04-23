Scrubber drier B 300 R I
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Working width of brushes (mm)
|1045
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|300 / 300
|Waste container (l)
|180
|Battery type
|Starter battery
|Battery (V/Ah)
|12 / 80
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Brush rotational speed (rpm)
|460
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|25 - 150
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|92
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|2635
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|2490 x 1570 x 1860