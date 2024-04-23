Scrubber drier B 300 R I

Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm) 1045
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 300 / 300
Waste container (l) 180
Battery type Starter battery
Battery (V/Ah) 12 / 80
Climbing ability (%) 12
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 460
Brush contact pressure (kg) 25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min) max. 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 92
Total permissible weight (kg) 2635
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 2490 x 1570 x 1860
Scrubber drier B 300 R I
Scrubber drier B 300 R I
Scrubber drier B 300 R I
Scrubber drier B 300 R I
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia