Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC

Compact, very manoeuvrable ride-on scrubber dryer BD 50/70 R Classic with 70 l tank volume, maintenance-free lithium-ion battery (80 Ah) and powerful quick charger.

Powerful and battery powered: Thanks to its compact and slim design, our ride-on scrubber dryer B 50/70 R Classic offers a high degree of agility and manoeuvrability and is therefore also very easy to transport. Equipped with a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity, which can be recharged at any time, as well as a 70 litre tank volume, extended applications are also possible for floor cleaning. On top of this, the BD 50/70 R Classic enables the installation of many useful and optional equipment details, such as a Home Base with hooks for carrying manual cleaning utensils, a pre-sweep mop or a bin liner holder.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC: Easy operation
Easy operation
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC: Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging. Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water.
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC: Disc brush engineering
Disc brush engineering
Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
  • Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
  • Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 70 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2805
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2000
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 80
Battery runtime (h) max. 2
Battery charging time (h) approx. 2
Brush rotational speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 13 / 20
Aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Rated input power (W) 1400
Total permissible weight (kg) 345
Weight without accessories (kg) 112
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Battery
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • 2-tank system
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
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INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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