Flooded cellars or excavation pits are typical applications of our highly mobile WWP 45 waste water pump with robust tubular steel frame which is designed for tough applications. Thanks to a powerful petrol engine the machine works fully independently of an external power supply and is able to pump out up to 45 m³ of water per hour (750 litres every minute). It also easily processes very coarse particles up to a diameter of maximum 30 millimetres. If required, the pump can also be used for other applications, e.g. for water supply in agriculture.