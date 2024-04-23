Ideal wherever difficult external conditions and demanding cleaning tasks meet: the HD 9/23 De diesel-powered cold water high-pressure cleaner with Yanmar diesel engine generates the electricity it needs itself. If necessary, the required water can also be suctioned directly from bodies of water, allowing you to work in areas with poor infrastructure. With a water pressure of 230 bar, the machine measures up to almost any task. Its ergonomic frame concept and the puncture-proof wheels guarantee maximum mobility, while the robust basic frame can withstand heavy-duty use. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. A large water filter and a thermostat valve are built in to protect the pump. Useful optional enhancements, like the extra cage frame with eyelets for crane loading, round off the machine.