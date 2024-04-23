High-pressure washer HD 9/23 G
With the HD 9/23 G petrol-powered cold water high-pressure cleaner with Honda petrol engine, you can work independently and conveniently while staying mobile – even under adverse external conditions.
Fitted with a Honda petrol engine, the HD 9/23 G cold water high-pressure cleaner works completely independently of the power connection. Developed for the best cleaning results – thanks to a water pressure of 230 bar – and protected by a very robust basic frame, the machine impresses even under extreme conditions. The ergonomic frame concept offers maximum mobility, even on uneven surfaces. Puncture-proof wheels, the successful operating concept and a range of storage possibilities for accessories make the machine very convenient to use. Other convenient features include the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections. The powerful pump enables the removal of water from lakes or ponds in an emergency. It is protected by a large water filter and a thermostat valve which prevents it from overheating in recirculation mode. Also available for the HD 9/23 G is a cage frame with eyelets to facilitate crane loading, as well as an attachment kit for a hose reel.
Features and benefits
Maximum independenceFitted with reliable Honda or Yanmar engines for use without an external power supply. Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning.
Optimum ease of useThe ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier. Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility.
Highly versatileOptional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading reliably protects the machine. Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up & finishing-off times available as an optional extra. Portable version with robust tubular frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B).
For the toughest jobs
- Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions.
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 930
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - up to 230 / 4 - up to 23
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Water inlet
|1″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 390
|Number of simultaneous users
|1
|Portability
|cart
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|75,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|82,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|866 x 722 x 1146
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Power nozzle
- Servo control
Equipment
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Videos
Application areas
- Construction industry (facade cleaning, cleaning construction vehicles and equipment)
- Agriculture (cleaning vehicles and equipment or for use in forestry)
- Industry (cleaning of equipment)
- Service providers (cleaning outside areas e.g. squares and car parks)