High-pressure washer HD 9/25 G Classic
The HD 9/25 G is the most powerful cold water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine in our Classic range. It stands out for its self-sufficient power supply and working pressure of up to 250 bar.
With a working pressure of up to 250 bar, 900 litres of water per hour and robust crankshaft pump, the HD 9/25 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner can effortlessly master even highly demanding cleaning tasks. Thanks to the powerful EU STAGE V petrol engine, which eliminates the need for an external power supply, and equipped with a robust tubular steel frame and puncture-proof wheels, the HD 9/25 G Classic is suitable for heavy-duty use on construction sites, in handicraft, in municipalities or by building service contractors. An ergonomic push handle and very compact dimensions and accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance, make the machine easy to handle and transport in a car. Important machine components are easily accessible for servicing tasks and effectively protected by thermo and safety valves, as well as a large water filter.
Features and benefits
IndependenceAllows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobilityPuncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas. For excellent mobility, comfortable transport and space-saving storage – fits perfectly in a standard car.
Durable and robustA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage possibility for accessories
- Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
- Ergonomic handle and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|250 / 25
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|300 / 30
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor type
|G390FA
|Number of simultaneous users
|1
|Portability
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|56,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|64,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
- Water filter
Equipment
- Cage protective frame
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons