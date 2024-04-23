High-pressure washer HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP

Compact HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to retractable pull handle and robust wheels.

Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus ensuring a long lifetime and very low repair and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the site of use, the HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.

Features and benefits
Excellent reliability
  • Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
  • Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
  • The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design
  • Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
  • Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 400
Working pressure (bar) 100 - max. 145
Weight without accessories (kg) 17,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 20
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 335 x 320 x 845

Scope of supply

  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • 3-piston axial pump: With stainless steel pistons
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
