High-pressure washer HD 6/13 C Plus
Handy, mobile, versatile: the cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 6/13 C Plus for vertical and horizontal operation.With accessory storage, brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief.
The compact, light and versatile cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 6/13 C Plus impresses with superb mobility and is suitable both for vertical and horizontal operation. The machine is equipped with a clever accessory storage and promises a long life with brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief. It also impresses with innovative new developments, which achieve a sustained improvement in the working comfort for the user by making possible fatigue-free work and time-saving set-up and dismantling. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. An all-round logical and sound equipment package for excellent cleaning results, with a high level of comfort and long life.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
PortabilityIntegrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact construction style.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on during horizontal operation. As such, the machine offers maximum stability. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber strap for fixing the pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|590
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|130 / 13
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|190 / 19
|Connected load (kW)
|2,9
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size (mm)
|38
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|28,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|380 x 360 x 930
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Dirt Blaster
Equipment
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
- Pressure switch-off