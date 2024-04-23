HD Trailer HD 9/23 De Tr1
Independent, mobile, with reliable Yanmar diesel engine (EU STAGE V): HD Trailer HD 9/23 De Tr1 for long high-pressure cleaning applications on construction sites and in municipalities. With 1000 l water tank.
Equipped with a powerful, reliable and eco-friendly (EU STAGE V) Yanmar diesel engine and a 1000 litre water tank, our mobile cold water trailer HD 9/23 De Tr1 works completely independently. Comprehensive high-pressure cleaning applications, such as those frequently found in municipalities or in the construction sector, can be mastered without any difficulties. With a working pressure of 230 bar and a watering rate of up to 930 litres per hour, there are virtually no limits to the requirements. The HD Trailer is equipped as standard with an ergonomic EASY!Force high-pressure gun, as well as numerous storage options. The robust machine is also easy to operate and available in other configurable variants – for example, with a hose reel in the rear area or in a cab version.
Features and benefits
Independent of an external power or water supplyYanmar diesel or Honda petrol engines (both EU STAGE V) for independent work. 1000 litre water tank for at least one hour of work at full power. Integrated trailer concept for high mobility and maximum independence.
Easy and convenient operationVery simple operation, thus designed for use in rental parks. Convenient equipment with motor electro start and optional hose reel. Storage compartment in the rear section for storing fuel canister and accessories.
Robust design for harsh working conditionsReliable, tried-and-tested Kärcher high-pressure technology with long service life. Bullbar and rear tarpaulin for protecting the machine available as optional equipment. The integrated antifreeze system permits work activities all year round.
Multiple configurations possible
- Flexible, customised configurations for individual customer requirements.
- Optional cab variant for use on platforms or installation in vehicles.
- On request the tanks can also be designed in custom colours.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 930
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - 230 / 4 - 23
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Motor type
|L 100 V
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|600
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|3382 x 1496 x 1435
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Servo control
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Videos
Application areas
- Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the construction industry, e.g. of construction machines and vehicles
- For rental from rental parks for diverse cleaning applications
- Ideal for cleaning service providers, e.g. for removing graffiti
- Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the municipal environment, e.g. in parks