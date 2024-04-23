High-pressure washer HD 6/15 M Portable
Our handy and portable cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M Portable with 150 bar working pressure and 600 l/h water flow rate was developed specially for painters and facade cleaners.
For the preparation of paintwork on buildings and in general for facade cleaning, special laws apply when working on scaffolding. Safety for the user is a top priority, as well as the handling, and not to forget the performance of the machine. Our cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M Portable with 3-piston axial pump for up to 150 bar working pressure and 600 l/h water flow rate complies with all these requirements and is suitable both for stationary and horizontal operation. Handy and portable, it is mounted on rubber feet, which stop vibrations being transferred to the scaffolding and prevent spontaneous movements. To protect the machine, the motor and electrical system are in a splashproof housing, the automatic pressure relief guarantees a long service life of the high-pressure components. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun allows comfortable working. It uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero. The EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustSturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|560
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Connected load (kW)
|3,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|28,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|32
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|587 x 320 x 430
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure switch-off
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities