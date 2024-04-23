For the preparation of paintwork on buildings and in general for facade cleaning, special laws apply when working on scaffolding. Safety for the user is a top priority, as well as the handling, and not to forget the performance of the machine. Our cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M Portable with 3-piston axial pump for up to 150 bar working pressure and 600 l/h water flow rate complies with all these requirements and is suitable both for stationary and horizontal operation. Handy and portable, it is mounted on rubber feet, which stop vibrations being transferred to the scaffolding and prevent spontaneous movements. To protect the machine, the motor and electrical system are in a splashproof housing, the automatic pressure relief guarantees a long service life of the high-pressure components. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun allows comfortable working. It uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero. The EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity.