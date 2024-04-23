High-pressure washer HD 6/15 MX Plus
Compact HD 6/15 MX Plus high-pressure cleaner with AC motor, hose reel for convenient handling of the high-pressure hose, 150 bar working pressure and automatic pressure relief.
AC-powered HD 6/15 MX Plus mobile high-pressure cleaner with pressure switch control, integrated hose trolley for convenient handling of the high-pressure hose and numerous stowage and storage possibilities for accessories. A newly developed robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head guarantees that the easily manoeuvrable and easy-to-store machine has a long service life whilst reducing energy requirements and simultaneously improving cleaning performance by around 20% respectively. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure that you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. The automatic pressure relief feature effectively and reliably protects the high-pressure components from loads in stand-by mode. The high-pressure pump and electronic components are particularly easy to access thanks to the maintenance-friendly machine design.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operationFor vertical and horizontal operation. Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Outstanding mobilityThe push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement. Can be easily stored in service vehicles. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|560
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Connected load (kW)
|3,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|31,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 966
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt Blaster
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure switch-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities