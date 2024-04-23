Our compact, mobile, unheated HD 7/16-4 MX high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole slow-running three-phase motor impresses with a large range of equipment, service-friendly design and high flexibility of use. An integrated hose reel makes handling the high-pressure hose infinitely easier and the newly developed robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by an impressive 20%, whilst also ensuring a long service life. The high-quality components are protected by an automatic pressure relief feature and a large water filter. Innovative solutions ensure that you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity. Thanks to clever solutions, accessories right through to the optional cup foam lance can be stored directly on the machine for safe transportation.