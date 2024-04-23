With a flow rate of around 700 litres per hour and a working pressure of up to 170 bar, our powerful HD 7/17 M St motor/pump unit with three-phase motor and pressure switch control has proven itself under tough daily conditions. The newly developed pump technology featuring 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head guarantees a long service life and increases energy efficiency and cleaning performance by at least 20%. The machine is intended for stationary use and can be mounted and operated both horizontally and vertically. A 3-point support on the back enables vertical or horizontal mounting. Access to the high-pressure pump and the electronic components is easy and therefore service-friendly – the pump itself is effectively protected from dirt in reclaim water by means of a large water fine filter.