Thanks to the integrated hose reel, handling the high-pressure hose on this powerful mobile HD 7/17 MX high-pressure cleaner simply couldn't be easier. And it's equally as easy to access the service-related components, whilst accessories such as the rotary nozzle, surface cleaner and optional cup foam lance can be stored quickly and directly on the machine for safe transportation. The three-phase motor with pressure switch control and the newly developed pump technology in particular provide up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance. The automatic pressure relief feature, which comes as standard, ensures the protection of the high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation. Other equipment featured as standard includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The HD 7/17 MX is designed both for vertical and horizontal use.