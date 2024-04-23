High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M
Compact, mobile, unheated HD 8/18-4 M high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole slow-running three-phase motor and automatic pressure relief. High cleaning performance and energy efficient.
Designed for vertical and horizontal operation, our compact, mobile and powerful HD 8/18-4 M high-pressure cleaner enables maximum flexibility of use. Useful details such as Servo Control, our system for regulating water volume and working pressure directly on the spray gun, along with the easy manoeuvrability and low space requirements of this reliable machine guarantee maximum comfort. Driven by a 4-pole slow-running three-phase motor with pressure switch control, the new pump technology provides 20% higher cleaning performance and energy efficiency. The automatic pressure relief feature protects the high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. There are several options available for storing accessories directly on the machine for safe transportation.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Outstanding mobilityThe push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement. Can be easily stored in service vehicles. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
- Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|380 - 760
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Connected load (kW)
|4,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|39,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|42,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure switch-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry