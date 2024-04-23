High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer

Very robust, unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 M Cage with powder-coated tubular steel frame for tough commercial use and maximum protection of the pump unit.

Mobile high-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 M Cage in very robust cage design with powder-coated tubular steel frame for protection in the case of tough, mobile use and frequent transportation. The service-friendly device is designed for upright and horizontal operation and offers the user maximum flexibility and stability. Effortless work and time-saving set-up and dismantling are guaranteed with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners for 5-times faster handling compared to traditional connections without having a negative impact on robustness and durability. In addition, the water volume and working pressure are controlled directly at the trigger gun by means of servo control. Powered by a 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor with pressure switchcontrol, the 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head lowers the energy requirement by around 20 percent. An automatic pressure relief, as well as a large water fine filter, are integrated as standard to protect the high-pressure components.

Features and benefits
Durable and robust
  • Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components.
  • The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle.
  • Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipment
  • Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
  • Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor.
  • High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicing
  • Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
  • Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
  • Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
  • Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
  • 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
  • Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
  • For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
  • Holder for the cup foam lance.
  • EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 760
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 180 / 3 - 18
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 270 / 27
Connected load (kW) 4,6
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 3/4″
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 46,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 51,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 460 x 420 x 970

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force
  • Spray lance: 840 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt Blaster
  • Servo control
  • Foam lance

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • ANTI!Twist
  • Pressure switch-off
High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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