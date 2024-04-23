High-pressure washer HD 8/18-4 MX Plus Farmer
Excellent performance data (hourly water volume 760 l at 180 bar working pressure) and a convenient hose reel characterise the HD 8/18-4 MX in daily commercial use.
Our compact, mobile, unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 MX with 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor convinces with a wide variety of equipment, service-friendly device layout and high flexibility in the application. An integrated hose reel simplifies handling with the high-pressure hose immensely, the newly developed, robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by an impressive 20 percent and at the same time guarantees a long service life. The automatic pressure relief and a large water filter take responsibility for the protection of the high-quality components. Innovative solutions ensure effortless work and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable up to 5-times faster handling compared to conventional screw connections without any negative impacts on the robustness and durability. There is suitable space for accessories, including the optional cup foam lance, directly at the device thanks to clever solutions.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Outstanding mobilityThe push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement. Can be easily stored in service vehicles. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
- Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|380 - 760
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Connected load (kW)
|4,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|42,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|46,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 966
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt Blaster
- Servo control
- Quick coupling
- Foam lance
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure switch-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry