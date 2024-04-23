HD 9/20-4 M: powerful, mobile high-pressure cleaner with a 4-pole, low-speed three-phase motor, pressure switch control, rotatable spray lance and pivoting pressure hose. Water flow and working pressure can be conveniently controlled via Servo Control directly on the spray gun. The aluminium push handle guarantees easy manoeuvrability and can also be used to store accessories. Thanks to a quick-change system, the SwitchChem cleaning agent dosing system allows long, flexible operating times, as well as the use of two different cleaning agents. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners ensure effortless working and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The robust three-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head guarantees a long service life.