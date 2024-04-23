The HD 5/11 P portable high-pressure cleaner impresses with its compact construction style, low weight and outstanding mobility. The machine features a reliable three-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head. An additional carrying handle and the extendable push handle make it easier to transport the machine and store it in small spaces. Suitable for vertical and horizontal operation. The practical accessory storage features include a nozzle compartment, screw connection for Surface Cleaner, and a practical rubber band for securing the pressure hose. The automatic pressure relief system impresses by offering clear advantages: it protects the components, extends the service life, reduces repair and maintenance costs and lowers the pulling force on the new EASY!Force high-pressure gun. This also makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero. The EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which are also new, make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity.