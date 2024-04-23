A dirt blaster for quickly tackling stubborn dirt comes with the portable HD 5/11 P Plus high-pressure cleaner. The reliable three-piston axial pump is fitted with a high-quality brass cylinder head. The compact, lightweight and very mobile machine can be operated both horizontally and vertically and is therefore highly versatile. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. An automatic pressure relief system protects the components, extends the service life of the machine, reduces repair and maintenance costs, and lowers the pulling force on the high-pressure gun. It also means that the machine requires less space. The sophisticated accessory storage offers a variety of practical options and rounds off the extensive equipment package.