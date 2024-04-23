Potentially explosive areas, "ATEX zones", place particular demands on components and materials. Our HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner meets these requirements and complies with all of the stringent safety regulations in its explosion-proof design. With a working pressure of 160 bar and water flow rate of around 1,000 litres per hour, the machine is designed for a variety of cleaning tasks. Moreover, it incorporates outstanding technical innovations that make cleaning effortless and take handling to a new level: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex combines maximum safety with outstanding cleaning performance and durable technology.