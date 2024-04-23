High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus

Ideal for water-intensive cleaning tasks: the HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus high-pressure cleaner with 150 bar working pressure, a water flow rate of 2,500 l/h and a stainless steel frame.

Our mobile specialist for cleaning tasks in the toughest conditions, for example in agriculture or the construction sector: HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus. This three-phase current, unheated high-pressure cleaner impresses in very water-intensive applications thanks to our high-quality crankshaft pump, with an enormous water flow rate of up to 2,500 litres per hour. With a working pressure of 150 bar, it can tackle even the most extreme dirt typically found in large stables, on large construction sites, in earthworks and excavation, or in stone-crushing plants or quarries. Innovations such as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners support the operator enormously. Compared to conventional screw connections, they make handling five times faster, without compromising on robustness and longevity. And last but not least, puncture-resistant wheels ensure that the machine is easy to operate and move, evenon rough terrain.

Features and benefits
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus: Cage frame
Cage frame
Robust outer pipe frame. With integrated crane hook and accessory compartment. Protection against damage to the machine.
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus: Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit.
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus: For the toughest jobs
For the toughest jobs
High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Durable and robust
  • Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
  • Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 2500
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 150 / 3 - 15
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 190 / 19
Connected load (kW) 13
Power cable (m) 5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 120
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 129
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 957 x 686 x 1080

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt Blaster
  • High-pressure spray lance
  • Servo control

Equipment

  • Cleaning agent function: Suction
  • Pressure switch-off
  • Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure washer HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
Videos
Application areas
  • Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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