A lot of power for less money: thanks to its robust steel frame, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic high-pressure cleaner has been designed for even the harshest conditions. Easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle, the long-lasting machine is suitable for stationary and, in particular, mobile applications. It can be mounted on the floor or on the wall. And finally, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic naturally also impresses with its cleaning power (110 bar pressure).