Single-phase model with maximum power and a 600 l/h water flow: the user-friendly HD 6/15-4 Classic is synonymous with user-friendliness, compact dimensions, lightweight design and high cleaning efficiency as well as profitability. The high quality components built into our high-pressure cleaners allow for continuous use with impressive durability. The machine also scores with serviceability; all relevant parts are easily accessible. The impressive storage options offer enough space for the nozzle, lance and other accessories.