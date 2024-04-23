High-pressure washer HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
Long service intervals and high-quality components such as the crankshaft pump with ceramic piston are among the many benefits offered by the HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic single-phase high-pressure cleaner.
The HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic is the ideal entry level machine in the range of powerful and robust high-pressure cleaners from the HD Cage Classic series. It is easy to operate, can be mounted on the wall to save space and saves time and money due to short cleaning times. This single-phase machine with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous heavy-duty use. The machine is protected by a sturdy frame construction and features a range of high-quality and extremely long-lasting components such as the powerful crankshaft pump with ceramic piston or the sophisticated sealing technology. All relevant parts are easily accessible and low maintenance. The long service intervals allow long operating times for effective use of the high-pressure cleaner.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting and reliable4-pole electric motor. Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve.
Robust and secureRobust tubular frame construction guarantees optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
Maintenance-friendlyExcellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
- The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|520 - 700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 110 / 7 - 11
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Connected load (kW)
|2,9
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|50,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|60,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|640 x 360 x 500
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Anti-twist system
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning