High-pressure washer HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
The HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is made from the finest quality materials for maximum performance. With assistance systems, automatic hose reel and Vibrasoft rotary nozzle.
The HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is designed with the very best quality and ergonomics in mind. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun eradicates any holding forces. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. This means the pressure can be adjusted to suit delicate surfaces – without having to change the nozzle or make adjustments on the machine itself. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle dampens noise and vibrations. Assistance systems and LED status display provide clear information. The Super Class machine stands out from the crowd for its exquisite workmanship and finest quality materials. At its heart lies a hard-wearing wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head. The 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system is powerful and built to last. Integrated aluminium frame carriers form a lightweight chassis, suitable for crane loading. The upright construction style with vertical motor and pump unit keeps the machine compact and portable. It also features an Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with a Teflon® coating and ample built-in storage for accessories, as well as an automatic hose reel for winding and unwinding at up to 45 ° – even under pressure.
Features and benefits
Automatic hose reelAutomatic winding and unwinding up to an angle of 45 °, even under pressure. Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating. Set-up times up to twice as fast.
Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unitSmall footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine.
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder headLong service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and high efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Ergonomic Vibrasoft Dirt Blaster
- Reduces vibrations by up to 30%.
- Reduces volume and noise level.
- Rotary nozzle takes the hard work out of extensive cleaning tasks.
Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site
- Swivelling pump head.
- Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis.
- Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet.
Assistance systems and LED status display
- Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring.
- Automatic shutoff in event of low voltage range or overvoltage.
- Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- Stowage compartment.
- Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable.
- Storage for high pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 376 - 424 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|80 - 250
|Max. pressure (bar)
|280
|Connected load (kW)
|8,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|047
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|81,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|90,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|607 x 518 x 1063
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Ultra Guard
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt Blaster
- Servo control
Equipment
- 4-pole, three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: With stainless steel pistons
- Pressure switch-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Electronic motor protection with LED display
- Oil level indicator
- Brass water inlet
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- Cleaning machines and equipment on the building site, such as cement mixers, scaffolding, wheel loaders, diggers or concrete pumps
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- Cleaning vehicles in transport sector, such as trucks, ships, aeroplanes or buses
- Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks