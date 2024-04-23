High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus

Thanks to the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and Servo Control, the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner in an upright construction style offers a high level of working convenience.

Convenient operation – even under the toughest conditions: the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive impresses with a wide range of sophisticated solutions. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. With an outstanding washing performance, with a flow volume of 1,700 litres per hour (at a working pressure of 140 bar), it fulfils all the demands of powerful cleaning. Even at full power, the spray lance is still rotatable through 360°. The upright construction style means it is not just space-saving, it also gives the machine surprising agility and manoeuvrability over bumps and stairs, as well as on rough terrain. And last but not least, the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus is equipped with a pressure switch control, which switches the machine off when the trigger gun is no longer activated.

Features and benefits
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus: Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus: Proven Kärcher quality
Proven Kärcher quality
4-pole water-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reinforced, unbreakable plastic chassis.
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus: Hose storage
Hose storage
With bearings on both sides, for 20 m pressure hose. Hose guide passes under machine for high resistance to tipping. For fast, convenient fitting and removal.
For increased safety
  • Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring.
  • Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
  • Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Outstanding mobility
  • Large rubber wheels for negotiating uneven surfaces, stairs and landings.
  • Proven sack truck principle for easy, ergonomic transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 650 - 1700
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 154 / 15,4
Connected load (kW) 9,4
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 76
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 82
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 560 x 500 x 1090

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray gun with soft grip padding
  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt Blaster
  • Servo control

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • 4-pole, three-phase motor with air and water cooling
  • 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
  • Pressure switch-off
  • Integrated water fine filter
  • Electronic motor protection with LED display
  • Oil level indicator
  • Brass water inlet
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
High-pressure washer HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
Application areas
  • Agriculture
  • Stable cleaning
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Unit cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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